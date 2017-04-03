Dalai Lama has emotional reunion with...

Dalai Lama has emotional reunion with Assam Rifles guard who helped him escape Tibet in 1959

Image: Dalai Lama met with Naren Chandra Das, the man who guarded the Tibetan Buddhist leader whilst he fled to India in 1959. Courtesy: AFP New Delhi: The Dalai Lama has come face to face with an Indian soldier who guarded him almost 60 years ago as he fled from Tibet to exile in India.

Chicago, IL

