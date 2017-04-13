County in China's troubled Xinjiang p...

County in China's troubled Xinjiang pays generous 'stability' rewards

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Sixteen police officers and two civilians share just over 1m yuan for helping to maintain order in Hotan, scene of two attacks in recent months A county in China's troubled Xinjiang province has given 16 police officers and two members of the public just over 1 million yuan for their contributions to helping maintain stability. Hotan county in the region's south gave a total of 1.09 million yuan to the 18 recipients, who also included three police officers who were promoted and given a raise, the region's official news website Ts.cn reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Sat Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,729 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC