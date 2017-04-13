County in China's troubled Xinjiang pays generous 'stability' rewards
Sixteen police officers and two civilians share just over 1m yuan for helping to maintain order in Hotan, scene of two attacks in recent months A county in China's troubled Xinjiang province has given 16 police officers and two members of the public just over 1 million yuan for their contributions to helping maintain stability. Hotan county in the region's south gave a total of 1.09 million yuan to the 18 recipients, who also included three police officers who were promoted and given a raise, the region's official news website Ts.cn reported.
