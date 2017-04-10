Chinese smell 'racism'; United stock ...

Chinese smell 'racism'; United stock hammered

19 hrs ago

Chinese internet users are calling for a boycott of United Airlines after videos showing an elderly Asian passenger being brutally removed from its plane went viral on social media platforms across China. Posts from official media accounts and from private citizens were quickly seen trending on platforms including Sina Weibo and on messaging platform WeChat, which has over 800 million users worldwide.

Chicago, IL

