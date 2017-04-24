Chinese navy conducts more drills in Western Pacific
China's navy has again sailed through the Miyako Strait that lies between two Japanese islands and carried out drills in the Western Pacific, state news agency Xinhua said. The Chinese navy and air force have in recent months carried out a series of exercises in the Pacific, as they hone their ability to operate far from their home shores.
