Chinese economy firming, recovery sustainable: official

In an interview with Xinhua, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe highlighted an optimizing structure and shifting growth drivers when explaining 6.9 percent GDP growth in Q1. The growth was slightly up from 6.8 percent in the previous quarter, with 77.2 percent of it was driven by consumption, 12.6 percentage points higher than the overall 2016 level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.