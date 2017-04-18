Chinese currency regulator claims victory and vindication as capital flight pressure eases
China's first-quarter foreign exchange net sales falls 67.2 per cent to US$40.9 billion, indicating declining demand to covert yuan into hard currency, SAFE says. China's currency regulator has claimed an early albeit cautious victory in its battle to stem the yuan's capital flight, saying the country is coping "remarkably well" with the higher interest rates brought on by the US Federal Reserve.
