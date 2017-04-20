China's Xi kicks off congress with formal election in ally's province

Chinese President Xi Jinping was formally elected on Thursday as a delegate to an important Communist Party congress this year, when he will seek to consolidate power, as a representative of a province run by an ally and a candidate for promotion. The once-every-five-years congress will see Xi further cement his hold on power by appointing allies into the party's ruling inner core, the 25-member Politburo and the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee.

