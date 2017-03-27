China's top train maker receives order from India
An affiliated company under China's top train maker CRRC Corporation has acquired a subway train order from Nagpur, India, the company said Sunday. A total of 69 train coaches will be produced by CRRC Dalian for subway operations in Nagpur, the largest city in central India, according to an agreement signed by the company and a local subway company.
