China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
Liu Shiyu, Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission , attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing, China, March 12, 2016. China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
