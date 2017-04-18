China's Tianzhou-1 docks as planned w...

China's Tianzhou-1 docks as planned with space lab

Read more: South China Morning Post

China's first cargo spacecraft docked successfully with the Tiangong-2 space lab on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, marking a major step towards Beijing's goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022. The Tianzhou-1 cargo resupply spacecraft made the automated docking process with the orbiting space lab after it had taken off on Thursday evening from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre in the southern island province of Hainan.

Chicago, IL

