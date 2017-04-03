China's state-run news agency blasts Trump for bombing Syria

President Donald Trump sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting at Mar-a-Lago on April 6. China's state-run media agency blasted President Trump over his decision to bomb Syria, despite mutual praised offered both by President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping following their weekend summit in Florida. "It has been a typical tactic of the U.S. to send a strong political message by attacking other countries using advanced warplanes and cruise missiles," an article published late Saturday by Xinhua News Agency stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.