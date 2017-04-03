China's new construction project send...

China's new construction project sends stocks soaring

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

China's plans to develop a huge region south of Beijing sent construction and real estate stocks surging on Wednesday. Markets in mainland China were closed for a national holiday for the past two days, so Wednesday was the first real opportunity for investors to react to Saturday's announcement of the new economic zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC