China's large amphibious aircraft finishes 1st glide test15 min ago

Beijing, Apr 29 China's first amphibious aircraft, stated to be the largest in the world, successfully conducted its first glide test today in the Chinese city of Zhuhai as it braced for maiden flight. Designed to be the world's largest amphibious aircraft, the 37-meter AG600, with a wingspan of 38.8 meters, has a maximum take-off weight of 53.5 tonnes.

