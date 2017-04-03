China's Jilin province smashes underg...

China's Jilin province smashes underground banks that handled $6.5 bln-Xinhua

14 hrs ago

The northeastern Chinese province of Jilin has cracked down on underground banks that funneled 45 billion yuan worth of transactions, including one that serviced South Korean and Japanese workers, Xinhua reported. A total of 18 cases have been investigated and 31 suspects arrested in the campaign by the Jilin police since the start of 2016, the Chinese state news agency said.

Chicago, IL

