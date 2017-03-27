China's Hebei promises new assault on smog after 2017 spike

FILE PHOTO: Residential buildings under construction are pictured on a polluted day after the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays on the outskirts of Langfang, Hebei province, China, February 3, 2017. Heavily-polluted Hebei province in northern China will take more action to shut "backward" coal-fired power plants, promote new energy vehicles and relocate more industries, it said on Saturday after a surge in smog levels in January and February.

