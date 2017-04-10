China warns against intervention over...

China warns against intervention over detained Taiwanese man

Beijing on Wednesday warned outside groups against seeking to intervene in the case of a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist detained in China, saying that would complicate matters and harm already tense relations between Taiwan and the mainland. Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman An Fengshan said that China had passed on letters from Lee Ming-che, who is under investigation for endangering China's national security, to his wife and parents.

Chicago, IL

