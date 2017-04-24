China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20 percent by 2030: state planner
Employees row a boat as they examine solar panel boards at a pond in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, in this March 16, 2016 file photo. Wind turbines and solar panels are seen at a wind and solar energy storage and transmission power station from State Grid Corporation of China, in Zhangjiakou of Hebei province, China, March 18, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|1 hr
|Solarman
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar '17
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC