China to boost non-fossil fuel use to...

China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20 percent by 2030: state planner

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Employees row a boat as they examine solar panel boards at a pond in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, in this March 16, 2016 file photo. Wind turbines and solar panels are seen at a wind and solar energy storage and transmission power station from State Grid Corporation of China, in Zhangjiakou of Hebei province, China, March 18, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job 1 hr Solarman 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar '17 YuanMoreTrip 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC