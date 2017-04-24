China talking with European Space Age...

China talking with European Space Agency about moon outpost

16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

China is talking with the European Space Agency about collaborating on a human outpost on the moon. The chief engineer for China's space agency disclosed the talks Wednesday in Chinese state media.

Chicago, IL

