China stocks rebound, led by consumer plays; Hong Kong tracks French election rally

SHANGHAI, April 25 China stocks rebounded on Tuesday morning following the previous session's sharp sell-off, with a jump in consumer stocks providing fresh evidence of investors rotating out of growth shares into defensive plays. Hong Kong shares also rose, following euphoria in global equities triggered by the market-friendly outcome of the first round of the French presidential election that sharply reduced expectations of a Brexit-like result in the second round of the poll in May. China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to 3,447.10 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 3,142.67 points.

