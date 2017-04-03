China Singyes sees Guangdong as best bet for solar farms
Singyes is steering clear of northern China, shifting its focus to raising capacity by 37 per cent by finishing projects in its home province China Singyes Solar Technologies plans to spend up to 700 million yuan to raise its solar farms generation capacity by 37 per cent this year by finishing projects in its home province of Guangdong. The Zhuhai-based firm aims to complete 102 mega-watts of projects in Guangdong, adding to the 271 MW it had at the end of last year, said financial controller and company secretary Jimmy Yu Chon-man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC