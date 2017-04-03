China Singyes sees Guangdong as best bet for solar farms

Singyes is steering clear of northern China, shifting its focus to raising capacity by 37 per cent by finishing projects in its home province China Singyes Solar Technologies plans to spend up to 700 million yuan to raise its solar farms generation capacity by 37 per cent this year by finishing projects in its home province of Guangdong. The Zhuhai-based firm aims to complete 102 mega-watts of projects in Guangdong, adding to the 271 MW it had at the end of last year, said financial controller and company secretary Jimmy Yu Chon-man.

