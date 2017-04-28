China sentences prominent rights lawy...

China sentences prominent rights lawyer in closed trial

A Chinese court announced on Friday it had sentenced a prominent human rights lawyer to a three year suspended jail sentence for subverting state power, after a closed-door trial. President Xi Jinping has tightened the state's grip on independent civil society since 2012, citing threats to national security and stability.

Chicago, IL

