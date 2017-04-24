China Reviews Changes to Securities Law to Fight Illegal Activity: Xinhua
Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday. Xinhua said the new draft law would tighten rules preventing insider trading, ban traders from using other people's accounts to make transactions, and better protect the interests of investors.
