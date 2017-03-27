China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month. The infections were reported in the last week of March by the provincial center for disease control and prevention, according to a report by Xinhua news agency on Sunday.
