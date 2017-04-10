China punishes official for not darin...

China punishes official for not daring to smoke near Muslims

A local government in China's restive Xinjiang region has punished an official for not smoking in front of Muslim elders, seeing that as a sign he was insufficiently committed to the region's fight against religious extremism. The state-run Global Times newspaper reported Tuesday that Jelil Matniyaz, Communist Party head of a village in Hotan, was demoted for "not daring" to smoke in front of the religious figures.

