China punishes official for not daring to smoke near Muslims
A local government in China's restive Xinjiang region has punished an official for not smoking in front of Muslim elders, seeing that as a sign he was insufficiently committed to the region's fight against religious extremism. The state-run Global Times newspaper reported Tuesday that Jelil Matniyaz, Communist Party head of a village in Hotan, was demoted for "not daring" to smoke in front of the religious figures.
