China: Probe reveals more than two-thirds of firms broke environmental rules

Chinese national flags fly near a steel factory in Wu'an, Hebei province, China, Feb 23, 2017. Source: Reuters/Thomas Peter MORE than two thirds of the companies investigated by China in its latest campaign against pollution have violated environmental rules, a environment ministry official told a briefing on Friday.

