China pension fund revenue grows 25 pct in Q1 - Xinhua

Chinese pension funds drew 970.8 billion yuan in revenue in the first quarter, an increase of 25.4 percent from the same period last year, state news agency Xinhua quoted the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security as saying. Gross expenditures of the funds reached 808.5 billion yuan, up 22.9 percent from last year, and the pension funds' account balance stood at over 4 trillion yuan at the end of March, it said.

