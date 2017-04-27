China Party Urges Uighur Youth to 'Lo...

China Party Urges Uighur Youth to 'Love Motherland' to Avoid 'Terrorist' Label

Young members of China's Uighur Muslim minority should "love the motherland" and learn Mandarin to help fight a perception they are "terrorists", Uighur members of the ruling Communist Party said in state media on Thursday. Sporadic violence, from knife attacks to riots to car bombs, have hit China's far western region of Xinjiang in recent years.

Chicago, IL

