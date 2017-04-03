China official in restive Xinjiang chides fellow Uygur cadres for 'anti-terror' failings
A senior Uygur official in China's restive western region of Xinjiang has admonished other Communist Party "cadres" from the mostly Muslim Uygur minority for failing to pull their weight in the fight against terrorism, state media has reported. China has increased security in Xinjiang to fight what it sees as a grave threat from Islamist extremists stirring up ethnic tension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC