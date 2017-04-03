China official in restive Xinjiang ch...

China official in restive Xinjiang chides fellow Uygur cadres for 'anti-terror' failings

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

A senior Uygur official in China's restive western region of Xinjiang has admonished other Communist Party "cadres" from the mostly Muslim Uygur minority for failing to pull their weight in the fight against terrorism, state media has reported. China has increased security in Xinjiang to fight what it sees as a grave threat from Islamist extremists stirring up ethnic tension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC