China March Factory Activity Expands but at Slower Pace - Caixin PMI

Activity at China's factories expanded for a ninth straight month in March but at a softer pace as new export orders slowed, a private survey showed, raising questions about whether a recent pickup in global demand is losing steam. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index fell to 51.2 in March, missing economist forecasts' of 51.6 and down from February's 51.7. While the index was still well above the 50.0 mark which separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis, the rates of growth in output, total new orders, input and output prices all slipped in March from the previous month.

