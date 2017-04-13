China Looks to Build a Major City Fro...

China Looks to Build a Major City From Scratch

Read more: Wall Street Journal

Government aims to turn Xiongan farmland into Beijing commuter hub, in attempt to replicate Shenzhen's success, avoid Caofeidian's failure XIONGAN NEW AREA, China-When the Chinese government announced plans earlier this month for a new megacity a two-hour drive south of Beijing, instant gold fever erupted. Fan Yushou, a 36-year-old businessman from Chongqing, about 1,100 miles away, hopped in his car as soon as he heard about the plans and drove for 20 hours.

