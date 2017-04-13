China Looks to Build a Major City From Scratch
Government aims to turn Xiongan farmland into Beijing commuter hub, in attempt to replicate Shenzhen's success, avoid Caofeidian's failure XIONGAN NEW AREA, China-When the Chinese government announced plans earlier this month for a new megacity a two-hour drive south of Beijing, instant gold fever erupted. Fan Yushou, a 36-year-old businessman from Chongqing, about 1,100 miles away, hopped in his car as soon as he heard about the plans and drove for 20 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC