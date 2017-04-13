China launches revamped 'green cards' for foreigners

New card will have chip embedded so it can be used for tasks such as buying air tickets and is part of efforts to lure more overseas talent to the mainland China will replace green cards issued to foreigners with "smart card" versions beginning in July as part of the government's push to improve its imported talent scheme, state media reported. Under the new directive from the Ministry of Public Security, which is in charge of residence affairs in China, holders of foreigners' permanent residence cards can apply to renew the current permits with a new one embedded with a readable chip that contains identity information, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

