China launches revamped 'green cards'...

China launches revamped 'green cards' for foreigners

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

New card will have chip embedded so it can be used for tasks such as buying air tickets and is part of efforts to lure more overseas talent to the mainland China will replace green cards issued to foreigners with "smart card" versions beginning in July as part of the government's push to improve its imported talent scheme, state media reported. Under the new directive from the Ministry of Public Security, which is in charge of residence affairs in China, holders of foreigners' permanent residence cards can apply to renew the current permits with a new one embedded with a readable chip that contains identity information, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC