China Jails Official Who Bribed Disgraced Presidential Aide

A court in northern China on Tuesday jailed for 20 years a former senior provincial government official who bribed a now disgraced former aide to retired president Hu Jintao, state news agency Xinhua reported. The court in Tianjin found that Pan Yiyang abused his positions as vice governor of the northern region of Inner Mongolia and Communist Party boss of Ganzhou in the eastern province of Jiangxi and took bribes, the agency said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.