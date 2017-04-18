China, Iran sign contract on redesign of Arak heavy water reactor
China and Iran signed the first commercial contract to redesign Iran's Arak heavy water reactor in Vienna on Sunday. The commercial contract signed between the two sides is seen as an important step towards modification of the Arak heavy water reactor.
