China Insurance Regulator Chairman Under Probe for Violations
China's Insurance Regulatory Commission Chairman Xiang Junbo is under investigation on suspicion of severe disciplinary violations, according to China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The former chairman of Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., Xiang in 2011 resigned from that role to take the top job at China's insurance regulator.
