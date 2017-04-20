China injects momentum into Africa's ...

China injects momentum into Africa's infrastructure boom

2017-04-20 Read more: China Daily

Chinese engagement is helping create an infrastructure boom across Africa, giving rise to a motley of mega-projects that create jobs and boost economic growth while cushioning an economic slowdown the region faces. In its latest World Economic Outlook released Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund forecast the sub-Saharan Africa's economy will only grow 2.6 percent in 2017, well below its global growth forecast of 3.5 percent.

