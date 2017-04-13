China firms accused of impeding, detaining pollution inspectors
China has punished firms in the provinces of Shandong and Hebei, suspending operations and detaining employees after pollution inspection teams were impeded and apprehended while carrying out their duties, the environment ministry said on Tuesday. China has identified law enforcement as one of the biggest priorities in its three-year long "war on pollution", but local governments are still struggling to crack down on firms that flout standards and regulations.
