China deports U.S. citizen convicted ...

China deports U.S. citizen convicted of espionage

21 hrs ago

China has deported a U.S. citizen who was convicted of espionage this week after being held without trial for two years, removing a source of friction between Washington and Beijing. Sandy Phan-Gillis was arrested in March 2015 while about to leave mainland China for the Chinese-ruled, former Portuguese colony of Macau.

Chicago, IL

