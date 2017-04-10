China delivers third maritime patrol ...

China delivers third maritime patrol ship to Pakistan

20 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

BEIJING: China has handed over to Pakistan a 600-tonne patrol ship, the third of its kind, to safeguard the country's maritime interests at a time when both nations are pushing forward with the CPEC project. The ship which was handed over to Pakistan's maritime safety authority in Guangzhou, Guangdong province is the third of its kind, was built by China Shipbuilding Trading Company Ltd and China State Shipbuilding Corporation Xijiang Shipbuilding Co Ltd. Previous two ships have already demonstrated their reliability and excellent performance during visits and exchanges, joint drills, maritime rescue and other missions in Pakistan, state-run People's Daily reported.

