China car dilemma: Beijing wants electric, buyers want SUVs
In this Friday, April 14, 2017 photo, a man wears a mask walks past a Tesla electric vehicle showroom and charging station in Beijing, China. Automakers face a conflict in China's huge but crowded market: Regulators are pushing them to sell electric cars, but buyers want gasoline-hungry SUVs.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Sat
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
