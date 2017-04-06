China cancels Australian lawmakers' t...

China cancels Australian lawmakers' trip as tensions deepen

CANBERRA, Australia - China cancelled a visit by Australian lawmakers to meet law enforcement officials in what some say is punishment for Australian interference in Chinese internal affairs in a period of deepening diplomatic tensions. Craig Kelly, chairman of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Law Enforcement, said Thursday he had not been given details of why he could not lead his three committee colleagues on the trip.

