China-built amphibious aircraft takes maiden flight - Xinhua

China-built amphibious aircraft takes maiden flight

China's domestically developed AG600, the world's largest amphibious aircraft, took its maiden flight ahead of schedule on Saturday from the southern city of Zhuhai, according to the official Xinhua news agency. FILE PHOTO: Officials of Aviation Industry Corporation of China unveil the newly-made nose of amphibious aircraft AG600, during a ceremony at a factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province March 17, 2015.

