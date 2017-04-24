China-built amphibious aircraft takes maiden flight - Xinhua
China's domestically developed AG600, the world's largest amphibious aircraft, took its maiden flight ahead of schedule on Saturday from the southern city of Zhuhai, according to the official Xinhua news agency. FILE PHOTO: Officials of Aviation Industry Corporation of China unveil the newly-made nose of amphibious aircraft AG600, during a ceremony at a factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province March 17, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|11 hr
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Apr 27
|glasspilot
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar '17
|Ronald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC