China bars wife of detained Taiwanese activist from visiting

Li Ching-yu, center, wife of Taiwanese pro-democracy activist Li Ming-che detained in China, gives a press conference after she was denied boarding the flight to Beijing at the airport counter at Taoyuan international airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Monday, April 10, 2017. Li Ching-yu told reporters that airline staff told her Beijing authorities had canceled her Chinese-issued travel permit when she tried to check in on Monday.

