China April manufacturing activity ex...

China April manufacturing activity expands in April, official PMI falls from previous month

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed in April, an official survey showed on Sunday, as producer price rises lost steam and authorities moved to tackle risks in the property market and credit growth. FILE PHOTO: A worker installs rubber onto the windows of the doors along a production line at a truck factory of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... 5 hr slumdog indians 7
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Apr 27 glasspilot 2
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar '17 Ronald 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC