Can China's president realise his - p...

Can China's president realise his - perfect' city dream?

17 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Xi Jinping wants to emulate Shenzhen and Pudong in Shanghai, but times have changed and transforming an economic backwater will be difficult China's decision to develop a new economic zone in a Hebei backwater is a great thing for the nation and "a big strategy for a thousand years", according to President Xi Jinping. It was a bold declaration for a Chinese leader who has not yet finished his first five-year term and who leads a Communist Party that has existed for less than 100 years.

Chicago, IL

