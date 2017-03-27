Campaigners demand China release Taiw...

Campaigners demand China release Taiwan activist

Campaigners yesterday demanded Beijing release a Taiwanese rights activist ahead of a high profile meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. China confirmed this week that NGO worker Lee Ming-cheh is under investigation for "endangering national security", without revealing details of where he is being held.

