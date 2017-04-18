Bicycle-hire customer in China charged US$60,000 for 20 minutes
A man who hired a bicycle in an eastern Chinese city for about 20 minutes was shocked to discover he was charged more than 410,000 yuan , a local newspaper reported. The charge for the bicycle-sharing app Xiaoming Bike continued to soar even after the rider returned the bike, the City Express reported.
