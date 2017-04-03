At U.S.-China summit, Trump presses Xi on trade, North Korea; progress cited

President Donald Trump pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to curb North Korea's nuclear program and help reduce the gaping U.S. trade deficit with Beijing in talks on Friday, even as he toned down the strident anti-China rhetoric of his election campaign. Trump spoke publicly of progress on a range of issues in his first U.S.-China summit - as did several of his top aides - but they provided few concrete specifics other than China's agreement to work together to narrow disagreements and find common ground for cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.