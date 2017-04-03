As Trump-Xi summit looms, evidence of strained ties on China-North Korea border

In the Northeast Asia Special Region straddling China's border with North Korea, the area around Nanping village is dotted with half-finished buildings, cranes on empty lots, piles of concrete pipes and a few construction workers. Construction sites of the Helong Frontier Economic Cooperation Zone are seen on China's border with North Korea in Nanping, Jilin province, China, March 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.