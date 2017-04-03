As Chinese honour dead ancestors, illegal practise of ghost marriages still lingers

Villagers are willing to pay hundreds of thousands of yuan for a female corpse to bury alongside an unmarried deceased male, Xinhua reports As Chinese across the nation honour their ancestors by visiting their graves this week, state media has drawn attention to one ugly side of traditional views about death. Xinhua ran a report about the black market trade in corpse-stealing, in which families obtain a dead woman to bury alongside an unmarried male so he will not be alone in the afterlife.

