Animation 'Monkey King', 'Song of the Sea' winners at China festival

Read more: China Daily

The 3D adventure "Monkey King: Hero is Back" won the gold prize for animated film at the China International Cartoon and Animation Festival on Wednesday. The Chinese movie was an adaptation based on the classic novel "Journey to the West."

Chicago, IL

